Driver fined and given points for speeding

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A professional driver narrowly escaped being banned from the road and losing his job after he admitted driving at more than twice the speed limit.

Charlie Coull, 22, pleaded guilty to driving carelessly at speeds up to 65mph in a 30mph zone on May 1, 2016, on the A82 north of Fort William.

Coull’s solicitor Stephen Kennedy told Fort William Sheriff Court that Coull had six live points on his driving licence for failure to stop and report.

Mr Kennedy told the court that Coull realised he had put himself in a ‘very serious position’ as he is in full-time employment as a driver/shunter and his licence was essential to his employment.

He said that Coull had spoken to his employers who had told him that if he was disqualified for anything longer than around two months he would lose his job.

Mr Kennedy added that Coull seemed to be a valued employee and his employer would like to keep him. He therefore suggested to the Sheriff that the give six points or fewer, or none, and no disqualification.

Kennedy asked that the Sheriff take into account the fact that his client has a lot of debts to pay and that the points on his licence already were not for speeding, but as the result of clipping a van that braked suddenly in front of him.

Sheriff Taylor said: ‘It seems that although you may well have reached a speeds of 65mph, you did so for what was really the blink of an eye.’

He added: ‘Let it be a lesson to you that if you do speed you are likely to get caught.’

As well as the four penalty points, Coull was ordered to pay a £500 fine in monthly installments of £125.