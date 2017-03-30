Districts Struan Lodge

A joint letter from Michael Russell MSP and Donald Cameron MSP with regards to Struan Lodge has been sent to the chief executive of the Health and Social Care Partnership.

The letter states both politicians are ‘of the view that Struan Lodge is a much-needed facility within Cowal’ and that the provision of beds for those who cannot be cared for at home is, and will continue to be, a necessary part of care for the elderly in this area. ‘Given the above, we wish to place on record our shared view that Struan Lodge should not close, that new admissions should be encouraged and that the plan brought forward by the community should be adopted by the Integrated Joint Board as a basis for future provision at Struan Lodge.’