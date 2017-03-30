Crowds gather from home and abroad for Invergarry Sheep Dog Trial

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

As the sun shone on Lochaber at the weekend, people from all over Scotland descended on Invergarry to take part in the sheep dog trial.

Sixty dogs took part in Saturday’s (March 25) event, with some coming from as far away as Finland to take part in the annual gathering.

Event organiser Mike MacNally, who started in the trials in 1994, told Lochaber Times: ‘I was coming up for 40 years of age and was trying to put some personal problems behind me. I had been competing in trials at a fairly low level for a few years and had received a lot of encouragement and support, and made a lot of friends, on the Highland trialling circuit.

‘I decided to put on a trial as a means of thanking them, a day out and a bit of craic. Originally it was by invitation only but from the outset I had people calling me and asking if they could come and get a run. After three years or so, with numbers swelling, it became obvious that the trial was outgrowing itself. So a small committee was formed under the name Invergarry and District Sheepdog Society and the decision was made to open the trial to all comers.’

Now the society is made up of Mike, his brother Lea, and William Walker. On occasion the trials have had well over 70 dogs participating.

Since its inception the trail has raised many thousands of pounds for charities. Beneficiaries have ranged from junior football and shinty in the local area, the Lochaber Hydrotherapy Pool, Search and Rescue Dogs Association, and the Highland Hospice. This year the money raised is being donated to the Royal Scottish Agriculture Benevolent Institute.

Mr MacNally said: ‘We are extremely indebted to all the businesses and individuals, locally, throughout Lochaber, and in Inverness, who support us year in, year out, so that we have a superb prize and raffle table. We are also extremely grateful to the Gordon family from Blair Atholl, who allow us the use of the venue and the sheep annually.’

Anja Lehtio, from Finland, had come to Scotland for the lambing season but had travelled to Invergarry to take part in the trial. She said: ‘I compete back at home, but it is really small in Finland. I started doing it back in 2008 with agility before I got caught up in the trails.’

The Invergarry Trial is one of three open trials in or around Lochaber. The Great Glen Sheep Dog Trial Society holds its open trial at Achindaul Farm, and Fort Augustus open trial takes place on a Saturday in August.

An independent trial, simply known as the Lochaber Trial, is held in September. This is also restricted and is reputed to be one of the oldest trials in Scotland.

‘Nowadays, with huge areas of Lochaber’s hills being cleared of sheep, and the resultant loss of full time shepherds, it is difficult to see what the long-term future holds for trialling,’ said Mr MacNally.

‘Certainly, numbers have fallen away at a local level and it is difficult to know how to reverse this trend. As long as the open trials are still well supported and trials venues and sheep are still available, the small but dedicated committees running the various trials will continue these events throughout Lochaber.’

Results:

1. Lotta Magnusson (Alyth) Kate 93/100

2. M.MacNally (Invergarry) Finn 92

3. P.Martin (Glenlyon) Jill 92

4. J.MacKillop (Fort Augustus) Joe 86

5. A.Carnegie (Comrie) 86

6. Anja Lehtio (Finland) Rhy 84

7. M.Magnusson (Alyth) Nap 84

8. S.MacCulloch (Ayrshire) Risp 81