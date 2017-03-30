Cricket club set to have its first outdoor nets

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Weather permitting, Fort William Cricket Club will have its first outdoor nets this week.

A spokesperson for the club told the Lochaber Times: ‘It’s always an exciting time with the new season less than four weeks away. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for days and times.’