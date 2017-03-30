Cricket club set to have its first outdoor nets
Weather permitting, Fort William Cricket Club will have its first outdoor nets this week.
A spokesperson for the club told the Lochaber Times: ‘It’s always an exciting time with the new season less than four weeks away. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for days and times.’