Billy Irving fiancée meets Indian High Commissioner

Yvonne MacHugh, the fiancée of Connel ex-soldier Billy Irving, who was jailed in India for alleged firearms offences, met India’s High Commissioner to the UK in London on Friday in a fresh bid to secure his release.

Billy, 37, and five other British servicemen – Nick Dunn, John Armstrong, Ray Tindall, Paul Towers and Nicholas Simpson – are being held in the vast Puzhal Central Jail in Chennai.

Fears for their safety rose earlier this month amid reports that one of the Chennai Six, John Armstrong from Cumbria, had been viciously attacked and forced into a mental hospital.

Yvonne also met FCO officials on Friday to discuss the dangers the men face in prison.

‘They said in their press statements they were looking after the health of the men,’ she said, but she told them on Friday: ‘You cannot guarantee their health is looked after.’

‘[Billy] looks healthy. It is worrying if Billy needs any medical treatment. We are not guaranteed it will happen. They do not have the right to go to the prison doctor.’

Yvonne had also organised to meet new Indian High Commissioner Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha.

She said: ‘I wanted him to see the men as people, fathers, husbands.’

‘He was a lovely man. He was really accommodating, hospitable. He did not know a lot about it, which was worrying because the FCO said they had spoken to him about the men.

‘He said call him any time and keep him up to speed. The Indian government can help us far more than the British have.

‘They will not openly say they know they are innocent and they should be released.

‘The British government issued the guns licences, so that’s why they know the men are innocent. They are spineless.’

Billy has been buoyed by visits from fellow West Coasters.

One, Seumas Nicolson, posted on the Bring Billy Back Facebook page on March 8: ‘I sit amazed at the strength of a man facing such huge adversity.

‘I’m glad I went to show my support to him and his fellow crew and bring him much needed supplies.

‘He’s not committed any crime, he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.’

One of Billy’s primary school friends from Appin also visited him in prison while travelling in India.

Yvonne added: ‘She brought him fresh fruit. He had plenty of dried fruit in parcels sent to him. It is a great weight off our shoulders.

‘Anyone in the vicinity who wants to visit him, they can arrange it through me.’

Billy, while waiting for his appeal verdict, gave their young son William ‘a wee stuffed teddy piper’ that was sent to him, and a gift for Yvonne.

She explained: ‘He sent me a wee rag that he used to pray for us. But now he is asking us to pray for him. He says we are doing alright.’

A peaceful protest will be held outside the High Commission of India in London on Monday April 24 calling for them to be returned home.

Robert Semple is also running the London Marathon and cycling the Kintyre Ultra mountain bike race to raise £2000 to help Billy’s family secure his release.

To donate, you can visit Robert Semple’s www.justgiving.com webpage.