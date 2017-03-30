Animated Tiree! Aardman bring Shaun the Sheep

Tiree got animated last week with a packed schedule of events, thanks to support from Into Film, Aardman Animations and the Tiree Community Development Trust.

The island is welcoming Jim Parkyn, one of Aardman’s senior model makers, who has worked on many of the Aardman Animations including Shaun the Sheep Movie, Chicken Run, The Pirates, Creature Comforts and Timmy Time.

He travelled to the island from Bristol where Aardman Animations are based and have been making animations for the past 45 years.

Jim said: ‘It was a real pleasure to bring Morph to Tiree. We paid a visit to Edinburgh last year and thought it was time to explore a little further.

‘I have had such a great time working with children young and old on the island, introducing a new audience including the very small and reminiscing about the past 40 years with the older residents.

‘At Aardman, we are very keen to encourage people to have a go at stop motion for themselves and to see where they take what they have learned from our model-making sessions. With access to broadband you really can work anywhere and it would be great to see a studio set up on Tiree.’

Jim spent the day at Tiree High School on Tuesday March 21 speaking to young people aged from three years up.

As well as watching some of the classics, there were talks on careers, how animation works, a chance to make a Morph and pupils had the opportunity to make their own animations.

Jack Lockhart will be working with various youth groups over the week to make animations that can be entered into a competition run by Into Film: The Animation Challenge https://www.intofilm.org/competitions.

Organiser Jen Skinner said: ‘It has been such a delight to welcome Jim Parkyn from Aardman to Tiree, thank you to everyone involved in making it happen, I have loved every moment.’