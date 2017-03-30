10-pin bowling singles league results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After week two of the 10-pin bowling singles leagues at the Nevis Centre in Fort William, Tony Whitelocke leads the scratch league with 32 points, followed by Pam Weller on 29 points and Brian Johnstone on 27 points.

The handicap league is also led by Tony Whitelocke with 30 points, followed by Brian Johnstone on 27 points and Pam Weller on 23 points.

Tony Whitelocke leads the chase for the Nevis Radio High Pin Trophy with 1022 scratch pins followed by Pam Weller in second with 941 and Brian Johnstone in third with 847.

The top individual scratch game this week came from Tony Whitelocke with 189.

The top three-game scratch series of the week were bowled by Tony Whitelocke with 487 followed by Gary Cowan with 457 and Pam Weller with 456. The top three-game handicap series came from Brian Johnstone with 607 followed by Gary Cowan with 589 and Tony Whitelocke with 588.