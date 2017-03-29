Wildfire warning issued

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Scottish Wildfire Forum is raising awareness about the increased risk of wildfire as spring approaches.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is already working closely with land managers and appealing to tourists and communities to help reduce the number of fires to protect the countryside and its residents.

Michael Bruce, vice-chairman of the Scottish Wildfire Forum, said: ‘At the start of spring there is often a lot of dead vegetation left over from last year.

‘This fuel can dry out quickly

when there is overnight frost, followed by sunny days with higher temperatures and lower humidity levels.’