Travelodge reveals plans to open in Oban

Another national chain has announced it is looking to open a new hotel in Oban.

With work already started on a Premier Inn in the town centre, Travelodge, has now said it is looking for a suitable site to build in Oban.

The announcement was made today with Oban on a target list of 21 sites, which include: Aviemore, Loch Lomond and Pitlochry.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge’s chief operating officer, said: ‘The value hotel market continues to go from strength to strength in Scotland, boosted by ever more cost-conscious businesses looking to reduce travel costs and the growth in independent leisure travel.

‘To meet this growing demand, we have started the search to find 21 suitable sites across Scotland, where we can build a new Travelodge hotel.’