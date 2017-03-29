Road group contests A82 closure plans

The A82 Partnership is to challenge plans to close part of the main road for 12 days.

The group has learned BEAR Scotland is planning to close the A82 north of Bridge of Orchy for 12 nights as part of a £260,000 project.

Starting on May 7, the closure is scheduled from 7pm until 7am each night until May 18.

The partnership intends to respond to a consultation letter from BEAR Scotland, which manages and maintains trunk roads on behalf of Transport Scotland, and is looking for feedback from other road users to help their case.

A spokesperson said: ‘The A82 partnership will be challenging the need for this closure and the timing between 7pm and 7am, particularly at the start of the 2017 tourist season.’

BEAR Scotland told the Lochaber Times it is planning to carry out more than £260,000 of resurfacing improvements to a section of the A82 near Tulla Cottage in May.

A spokesperson added: ‘At the moment the scheme is programmed to take place overnight from Sunday May 7 to Friday May 19, 7pm to 7am each night, avoiding working on busier weekend nights.

‘Because of the nature of the works and to keep everyone safe during the improvements, a road closure will need to be in place each night during working hours. However, as is usual practice with overnight closures in this area, we will ensure local access is maintained which will help limit the disruption to road users and local businesses.

‘Every effort has been made to limit the overall impact of the scheme. A consultation letter was issued on Tuesday about the scheme to inform local businesses, the local authority and emergency services and alert them to our proposals, as well as invite any feedback in the planning stages of this scheme. Any feedback will be noted and considered in the final programming.

‘Further information will be provided closer to the construction start date to inform stakeholders of the final programme of works.’