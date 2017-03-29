Raasay pupils join forces with BBC Alba for eco challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Raasay Primary School pupils got some expert help with their submission to the Carbon Clever Earth Hour Challenge.

Seonaidh MacKenzie from BBC Alba helped the children make a 20-second film with an eco message relating to sustainability and responsibility to the planet when she visited the school on Monday March 13 .

The school based its film on its all-weather gardening project.

A school spokesperson said: ‘We spent the day in and around the school, at the shop and at the beach before returning to class to edit the shots. We were delighted that both the project and the film were featured on BBC Alba news last week and we have had great feedback.’

For taking part, the school has already received £100 from the Highland Council’s Climate Change Department, which organises the challenge.

‘We have bought a solar-powered water feature for our pond with the money,’ added the school spokesperson. ‘This will keep the water oxygenated which will help plants and wildlife around the pond. Our film can be viewed on Youtube. Search for Raasay Primary School Earth Hour Challenge.’