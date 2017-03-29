Pupils make laughs matter

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Primary school pupils across Lochaber got into the charitable spirit on Friday March 24 when they took part in fundraising activities for Comic Relief/Red Nose Day.

The theme of this year’s national fundraising campaign was ‘Make your Laughter Matter’ and Lochaber schoolchildren were doing just that.

Lundavra pupils held a joke-a-thon and did Red Nose day dances which were recorded and put online. Fitness company Fitbit has pledged to donate £10 for every video of this ‘Step up, Get Down’ routine uploaded.

The pupils also wore red and made and sold cupcakes, and primary sevens painted the faces of the younger children.

Head teacher Nick Thomson said: ‘We had a lively day and thousands will be raised. We’ve made £300 from selling red noses already.’

Inverlochy acting head teacher Kirsty Clark said her pupils had a ‘great day and had lots of fun’. Activities included primary two pupils making cupcakes, P3 also baking and P4 dressing up. The school raised £382 on the day.

Banavie Primary School pupils raised money by paying to dress down and and running a tuck shop. They pledged to split everything raised between Comic Relief and a Sri Lankan school which one of their teachers has worked in.

Caol Primary School also dressed down for the day and wore red.

They had a joke challenge, where videos of the children telling their best jokes were uploaded onto the school Facebook page. The pupil council, which organised the Red Nose Day activities, judged the jokes and picked a winner.

Head teacher Mr Hamilton said: ‘We are very pleased to support charity and the children and staff all got into the spirit of Red Nose Day. We had a bake sale and dress down day and it was nice to see everyone dressed brightly and in red for the day. Thanks to parents, staff and pupils who all supported such a great cause.’

St Columba’s Primary raised £261.60 by dressing in red or as one of this year’s Comic Relief characters.

They also had lucky number draws and a Guess the Birthday competition to win toys.

At the school assembly, primary seven house captains led an assembly about Red Nose Day and what the money raised is used for.

Principal teacher Shona MacLean said: ‘The children have been looking forward to the day. The house captains in my class have been talking about it for quite a while. They had good fun.’

At Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar, pupils combined Red Nose Day with World Book Day as they were ski-ing when other schools marked it. They raised £175.50 on the day, with hopes of more coming money coming in after the day.

Head teacher John Joe MacNeil said: ‘The children had good fun. The older children read to the younger ones and they all dressed up as book characters and brought in and shared their favourite books.’

