Portree High School wins Leanachan Challenge

This year’s Leanachan Challenge saw 55 pupils taking part in the annual race.

Organised by Lochaber Rural Education Trust, the event took place on Friday March 24 with teams of senior pupils from Ardnamurchan, Glen Urquhart, Lochaber, Mallaig and Portree high schools taking part on a lovely sunny day.

Each year the entries increase and this year 55 pupils ran through the Leanachan forest.

The first Leanachan Challenge for all was the brain child of the late Professor Peter English, a trustee of Lochaber Rural Education Trust, and was held in 2008.

In Peter’s memory the event is now an inter-schools challenge. All competitors receive a medal with awards for first, second and third in each section. Trophies are awarded for the fastest girl, fastest boy and winning team.

This year Melissa Mack from Glen Urquhart was the girls’ winner and Ben Johnstone from Lochaber was the overall boys’ winner. And it was Portree High School which took home the best team overall.