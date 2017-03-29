Police files with sergeant Iain MacNicol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

OBAN

Abusive behaviour

About 3.15pm on Monday March 20, police received a report of a disturbance in George Street, Oban, whereby a man allegedly verbally abused and threatened a traffic warden.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Report sent to DVLA

On Thursday March 23, at approximately 11.40am, on the A85 near Dalmally, a black Nissan car was stopped for a routine check.

Inquiries revealed there was no road tax in force for the vehicle. The driver, a woman, 28, was charged with the alleged offence and a report will be submitted to DVLA.

Racially abusive

Police received a report of a disturbance at a shop in George Street, Oban, at 11.50pm on Friday March 24.

Subsequently a man aged 36 was arrested and charged with allegedly using racially abusive language. The man was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Dangerous driving

A blue Mercedes car was reported to have been driven in a dangerous manner while carrying out an overtaking manoeuvre on the A85 at Connel at about 12.30pm on Friday March 24.

Police are investigating the alleged incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Man arrested

About 3.50pm on Saturday March 25, in Gallanach Road, Oban, police arrested a man aged 26 for alleged abusive behavior and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle obstruction

On Sunday March 26, at approximately 11am in North Connel, a car was allegedly found to have been left in a position causing an obstruction and that a dog within the car was allegedly left for a period of time with no water or ventilation.

The car owner, a man aged 27, was later traced and charged with the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The dog was taken care of by a relative of the owner.

Speeding offences

On Saturday 25 and Sunday March 26, three men, aged 30, 41 and 51, were caught allegedly driving at excessive speed on the A85 at Arrivain, near Tyndrum.

All were stopped and charged with the alleged offences and reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

LOCHGILPHEAD

Theft by shoplifting

On Wednesday March 22, at the Co-op stores in Inveraray, Lochgilphead and Tarbert, several bottles of alcohol were stolen.

Later that day, police stopped a car on the A815 near Cairndow and three men aged 20, 29 and 38 were detained. Alcohol was recovered and the men were later arrested and charged with the alleged theft.

The men were held in custody for court.

Possession of drugs

About 11.40pm on Wednesday March 22, on Bridge Terrace, Furnace, a car was stopped and searched by police.

The driver, a man aged 28, was allegedly found to be in possession of a small quantity of cannabis and was issued with a police warning.

Abusive behaviour

About 11.50pm on Wednesday March 22, police received a report of a disturbance in a flat in Argyll Street, Lochgilphead. Police attended and a man, 26, was arrested and charged with alleged abusive behaviour.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Assault charge

About 11.45m on Thursday March 23, police received a report of a disturbance at a flat in New Burns Brae, Lochgilphead.

Subsequently a man, 69, was arrested and charged with alleged abusive behaviour, assaulting a woman and resisting arrest.

The man was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vandalism and police assault

About 3pm on Friday March 24, police received a report of a disturbance in a flat in Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead.

Police attended and a woman, 32, was arrested and charged with vandalism, abusive behaviour and attempting to assault police. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Possession of drugs

About 11.50pm on Saturday March 25, on Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, a man, 24, was stopped and searched by police.

The man was allegedly found to be in possession of a small quantity of cocaine and cannabis. He was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator discal.

CAMPBELTOWN

Parcel theft

Between 11.55am and 4pm on Thursday March 16, a delivered parcel was stolen from the common close at 26 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No road tax

About 9am on Wednesday March 22, on Millknowe, Campbeltown, a black BMW car was stopped for a routine check.

Inquiries revealed the vehicle had no road tax. The driver, a man aged 30, was charged with the alleged offence and a report will be submitted to DVLA.

Possession of drugs

About 7.20pm on Friday March 24, on John Street, Campbeltown, a man, 23, was searched by police and allegedly found to be in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

He was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.