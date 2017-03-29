New inspector takes the helm in Fort

It’s all change at the top at Fort William police station as Lochaber Area Inspector Donald Campbell retires this year.

However, there will still be an Inspector Campbell at the helm as Isla Campbell is taking over.

The area inspector is the main point of contact in Fort William, both within the service and the community.

The Lochaber Times caught up with both Inspector Campbells.

Donald Campbell, 50, originally from Barra, was first posted to Fort William in 1987 fresh from police training.

Donald said: ‘Policing was always in my mind. The opportunity arose to get a trade when I left school at 16 so I took it and became a joiner and then applied to the police as soon as I could.’

The father-of-two remained in Fort William for three years before being posted to the then Caol police station in 1990.

He joined the CID in Fort William in 1998 and in 1999 was made a unit sergeant, before becoming area inspector in 2011.

Donald had his final day on the beat on February 27 and is now taking the last of his annual leave before he officially retires in May. Donald said it was a difficult decision to step away from the role and he is not planning to slow down any time soon.

‘For me, it’s not retirement. It’s a change in direction. I’m going back to my first occupation as a self-employed joiner.’

Reflecting on his time on the force, he said: ‘You have to deal with tragedy and death but highs come from providing a service to the community. It’s been very enjoyable serving in this beautiful part of the country. Handing back my work mobile was poignant for me as I’d had that number for 18 years and become so attached to it.’

Donald says he is looking forward to ‘continuing to help people where I can’. On March 10, Donald marked his retirement with a ceilidh in the West End Hotel, which was attended by around 150 of his police colleagues, past and present.

He said: ‘A good evening was had by all. Music was provided by Trail West and I was presented with a tune by Ian MacFarlane of Glenfinnan to mark my leaving: Inspector Donnie Barra’s March.’

Isla Campbell, 42, was brought up in Fort William and joined the then Grampian Police in 1991 as a cadet. She became a PC in 1993 and worked in Banff and Buchan before joining the CID for six years in Peterhead and Aberdeen.

Prior to her move to Fort William to be nearer to her family, she worked in the area control room in Aberdeen.

Isla said: ‘One of the best things about a career in policing is that you can experience many different roles.’

She said taking over from Donald ‘all happened very quickly’ and has wasted no time getting stuck into her new role.

She said: ‘I am gradually introducing myself to colleagues in partner agencies, voluntary groups and elected members who I hope to continue excellent working relationships with.’

She added Donald had been ‘very helpful during this transition’. ‘I have had a very warm welcome and am delighted to be back in my home town and serving the local community. I am very lucky Donald has left me a very dedicated, motivated and flexible team determined to provide the best service possible.’ She is aware, however, of the more difficult aspects of the role, particularly in such a rural area. ‘I will be spending time visiting the stations in Mallaig, Strontian and Glencoe, and getting to know my new beat in more detail. I am still settling in, but am looking forward to many happy years of policing in Lochaber.’