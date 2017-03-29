Man arrested in connection with grounded boat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a boat which ran aground on the shore of Loch Linnhe this morning.

At around 7.55am today police were called to the shore just south of Fort William where a yacht had grounded itself near Lochaber Yacht Club.

With the assistance of two units from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the sole male occupant was assisted to shore.

The man has since been arrested and will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident. Police told the Lochaber Times that n0-one else was involved with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: ‘The vessel was damaged. However, the extent of this has not yet been ascertained.’

The RNLI confirmed the Oban lifeboat Mora Edith MacDonald was launched shortly after 8am to assist the emergency services with the grounded yacht.

The lifeboat departed the scene at 10.35am, returning to Oban where she was refuelled and made ready for service again shortly after noon.