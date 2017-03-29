Lochaber walks this week

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Meeting point for walks is the car park at the Ben Nevis Highland Centre. Departure 8am. Alternatively, if you want to join the group elsewhere, contact the co-ordinator.

Further information available at www.nevishillwalking.club or by contacting the club secretary Suzanne Theobald on 01397 701783.

Sunday April 2

Cluanie – Aonach Meadhoin/Middle Hill (1003m), Sgurr a’Bhealaich Dheirg/Peak of the Red Pass (1038m) and Saileag/Little Heel (959m)

The walk contains three Munros and covers 11km with an ascent of 1257m, but there is a shorter route available of 9km and a height of 854m.

Transport is required or a 2km walk to the start point at the Cluanie Inn

This walk was suggested by Chris Tracey and will be co-ordinated by Gerry Gilbert.

LOCHABER AND LORN RAMBLERS

Walk leader to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times. Car sharing usually possible and you can try before you buy. You can walk three times with the club before joining. Further information at www.lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk

Saturday April 1

Meall Odhar, Tyndrum.

A small hill among giants, good views and interest, in a gold mining area with a past and a future.

This is a moderate graded walk which will cover a distance of 11km and a climb of 548m.

Meet at the Longsdale Car Park in Oban at 9am or Glencoe Village Car Park at 9.20am.

Walk Leader; Marilyn Drummond (07469 822784).

Thursday April 6

Dunollie Woods to Dunbeg, Oban.

A leisurely graded figure of eight walk between Oban and Dunbeg passing through Dunollie Woods and Ganavan Sands.

The walk covers a distance of 11km and a height of 150m.

Meet at Longsdale Carpark in Oban at 10am or North Ballachulish School at 9am.

Walk leader is Graham Innes (01631 562290 or 07767 714503).