Lochaber Rotarians continue the fight to rid the world of polio

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Rotary Club of Lochaber is helping the fight against polio by enjoying Tiptree plum jam.

Wilkin and Sons, which makes jams and preserves, has supplied 52,000 jars of the plum jam, with the fruit grown on its farm at Tiptree, to help Rotarians the length and breadth of Britain raise funds for the charity Purple4Polio.

The aim is to raise £1 million and with match funding through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation this £1 million will become £3 million.

At the Rotary lunchtime meeting on March 22, Lochaber Rotarians paid £2 for a jar of the jam. Once they have eaten the jam, they will then fill up the empty jar with money.

The Rotary polio campaign dates back to 1985 when Rotarians made an ambitious promise to mothers across the world that polio would be eradicated and their children would no longer suffer from the life threatening and crippling disease.

That promise is on the brink of being fulfilled, with just 37 polio cases in three countries in 2016. There are real hopes 2017 will see the last case.

President Paula said: ‘Ending polio is just one of the hundreds of initiatives Rotary is involved in to make a difference to communities at home and abroad.’