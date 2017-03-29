Lismore couple take revolutionary approach to crofting

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A ‘holistic’ farming experiment on a Lismore croft has inspired a national training event on the island in May.

Roger Dixon-Spain, a former industrial farmer in Cambridgeshire, and his wife Gilly came to live on the Isle of Lismore in 2004.

‘I had a life in farming and I just got a bit fed up,’ Roger said. ‘I did not like the subsidy system. It was all about playing political chess. It was not about demand but what you could get a subsidy for.

‘We moved promising two things,’ he said. ‘One, that we would never again do farming and, two, that we would never live on an island, but we are doing both.’

But a TV documentary on permaculture, A Farm for the Future by Rebecca Hosking and Tim Green, turned Roger’s belief system on its head. ‘It switched all the lights on,’ he said. ‘There is a different way of doing things. It is a no brainer.’

Roger and Gilly now rear grass-fed Highland beef and shearling lamb, and free range eggs for sale at their Sailean croft following the principles of a global movement called ‘holistic management’, which they describe as ‘allowing nature to do the work’.

‘We live in and are part of a perfectly synchronised, intelligent and completely biological universe,’ they said. ‘It always delivers on time and without fail. This system appears to do “nothing” but leaves nothing undone. So why would we not work with it, rather than try to manipulate this perfection?’

Modern agricultural practices are degrading soil at an accelerating rate, they argue. A company training Scottish farms in holistic management, 3LM or ‘Land and Livestock Management for Life’, quotes the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) estimates that soil degradation costs England and Wales £1.2 billion annually. Its mission is to help regenerate the land for future generations.

‘If we continue to farm degrading soils, the plants and animals that grow on it and we ourselves will also become depleted too,’ Roger said. ‘Something needs to change. In nature there is no bare soil, except where there is human interference.

‘Making sure there is no bare ground, causing minimal soil disturbance, no digging or ploughing, is what we are trying to do here. Soil will always cover itself if left to its own devices. We are trying to assist this process.

‘Herbivores over millions of years created our topsoils. We need to mimic the herding behaviour. Herbivores are the solution to reinstating the health of our soils. We can achieve this by using short periods of high-impact planned grazing of our permanent native herb-rich pastures, followed by long rest periods of 60 to 90 days.’

He argues this method ‘enhances plant and fauna diversity and achieves maximum solar energy gain through photosynthesis, growth of topsoil, carbon capture and regenerated soil biology. All of this begins to ensure food security for future generations to come. There is no need for inorganic chemical fertilisers, herbicides, pesticides, or pharmaceuticals.’

Thanks to Roger and Gilly’s work, Lismore is hosting holistic management training workshops with 3LM from May 13 to 20, starting with a two-day programme on its foundations, and a more comprehensive eight-day programme, with details on 3LM’s website.

The couple are now turning their minds to succession.

Roger, who is 71, said: ‘We will not have the energy in 10 years. We do not want to move. Young people do not have the means to get in and the older people have not got the means to get out. We are finding ways to get young people into farming.’

The average age of farmers is now 59. Traditionally, farms are passed from parents to their children, but Roger and Gilly have been training Dan and Fieke, who are both in their twenties, since October to take over and run the farm. ‘We are swapping money and expertise with youth and physical energy to get the job done,’ he said.

‘We are going to pay them an hourly rate for the first year, just to find out if we can sustain the relationship. Then they come off their hourly rate and into profit sharing. Then the business becomes theirs.’ Together they hope to continue creating ideas, he said, on ‘how to make money from 74 acres, without putting your hands in for subsidies’.