Haddock takes a battering

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Angry Scottish fishermen have demanded that the Marine Conservation Society withdraw its ‘false claims’ about a fall in West Coast haddock stocks.

Three haddock fisheries in the North Sea and west of Scotland have been downgraded by the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) ‘due to a change in scientific advice’, taking the chip shop favourite off its ‘green’ list of fish to eat.

The MCS’s Good Fish Guide advises consumers on which species to eat or avoid according to how healthy stocks are. Its manager, Bernadette Clarke, explained: ‘Compared to 2015, the stock numbers in 2016 were below the recommended level and at the point where action is now needed to increase the number of fish of breeding age.’

The MCS recommends haddock caught by longline in those Scottish waters are ‘not a good choice of sustainable fish to eat and should be only eaten very occasionally’.

‘Green-certified’ haddock caught in the north-east Arctic and Iceland are ‘healthy at sustainable levels’, it added. Alternative fish on its green list include coley, mackerel and saithe.

Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus), identified by a dark blotch above the pectoral fin called ‘St Peter’s thumbprint’, is one of the UK’s big five most popular fish to eat, alongside cod, tuna, salmon and prawns, and a staple in national dishes from fish and chips to Arbroath smokies.

The controversy provoked a backlash, and the MCS later clarified it had not called for haddock to taken off menus, and insisted consumers should not expect to see a shortage of haddock in shops.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) demanded the MCS retract its ‘misleading comments’. SFF chief executive Bertie Armstrong insisted the fishery is well-managed at sustainable levels.

‘The MCS has completely misunderstood the position,’ he said. ‘The organisation is trying to alter consumer behaviour on completely false premises and should desist at once.

‘Fish stocks are sustainable when the amount of fish caught is below the maximum sustainable yield. For haddock, that has been the case since 2007 – and only last year advice from fisheries scientists at the International Council for the Exploration of the Seas was for an increase in the catch of 30 per cent.

‘They then discovered there had been an error in their assessments, corrected the statistical model and recommended a reduction in the catch of 45 per cent, which was adopted.

‘As a result, the fishery continues to be managed at sustainable levels, and the spawning stock for haddock will increase significantly next year.’

The Marine Stewardship Council, which certifies the sustainability of fish and seafood, also contradicted the MCS advice, insisting consumers can enjoy Scottish North Sea haddock suppers with a ‘clean conscience’.