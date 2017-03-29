Building society closure will be a ‘disaster’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sir,

I am not sure how many people are aware, but the local branch of the Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) in Oban will be closing in May.

This company is a very prosperous building society.

This closure will be disastrous for all those who use this society. The nearest branch to Oban is in Glasgow approximately a 250-mile round trip. How helpful will that be to members/customers of this building society?

YBS is encouraging internet banking but I know many people do not like to use the internet, especially for banking. That’s if they are able to get a connection.

Also the staff of the branch, who I have always found to be very helpful, will now have to find new jobs. I fear that will be very difficult in Oban.

I would encourage any other members or those concerned with this loss to Oban to write to the John Heaps, chairman of Yorkshire Building Society, at Yorkshire House, Yorkshire Drive, Bradford, BD5 8LJ.

Our town needs to try to save this asset.

Jean Alexander, Isle of Luing.