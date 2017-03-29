Boat runs aground on Fort William shore

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Lochaber Times has learned of a boat which has run aground on the Fort William shoreline.

The yacht is believed to have grounded itself next to Lochaber Yacht Club.

The RNLI confirmed that the Oban lifeboat Mora Edith MacDonald had been called out to assist the boat this morning.

The Coastguard and police were also in attendance this morning.

Further update to follow.