We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A reunion of pupils past and present who attended Achaleven Primary, in Connel, to celebrate 150 years of the school took place at the weekend.

The school was full of pictures and memories as well as the village hall that was bedecked in lots of bright yellow colours.