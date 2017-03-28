Volunteers decorate new community hub

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Members of the Fort William Town Team have been busing sprucing up their new headquarters at the Parade.

The new hub arrived in the town last Wednesday (March 22) and the green-fingered volunteers have been out in force painting the new HQ.

Volunteers took advantage of the beautiful weather over the weekend to do up the hub, and were back out on Monday and Tuesday to get in some extra painting hours.

At the group’s latest meeting, volunteer Deneil Smith explained the new building has wooden window shutters and window boxes, solar lighting and space to store gardening tools.

The town team now has a better base from which it can run its Adopt a Plot scheme and a community tool-sharing partnership, in conjunction with Lochaber Environmental Group.

Deneil told the Lochaber Times: ‘We are so pleased with it. It looks beautiful and everyone has been really excited about it. But there is still a lot to do as this is just the start of the project.

‘We want it to be used as much as possible. So the secure tool shed side will be for the community tool-share partnership and Adopt a Plot scheme, and then the other side can be used by community groups for events they may want to hold – charity events, pop-up bake sales and so on. We don’t want to charge people for the space but they can book it if they want to use it.’

She said the town team has used half of the £12,000 it received from Tesco towards the hub on paint, furniture and plants, and the other half will be used to put evergreen trees and planters on the High Street.

The town team hopes to have a launch party later this year to celebrate the opening of the new hub.