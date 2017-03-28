Strong field for vintage ploughing match

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A beautiful sunny day saw 20 competitors of all ages at the Lorn vintage ploughing match on Saturday.

Kilmaronaig Farm, Connel, was the venue kindly offered by the Nelson family, who have been great supporters of the event by providing fields for a number of years.

Retired stockman Morris Blacklaws, from Carnoustie, working with a Fordson N and Ransomes trailing plough, was delighted to win the top title, taking home The Oban Times Trophy, Argyll Agricultural Cup, Trailing Plough Shield and Best Ploughman Cup.

Incoming chairman Willie Buchanan, who took over from Gregor MacCormick after 16 years, was very pleased the event continued to be such a great day out for both competitors and spectators, and thanked everyone for all their support in making the day a success.

The event was judged by Willie Reid, from Campbeltown.

Results were as follows.

Overall championship: 1. Morris Blacklaws, Carnoustie; 2. David Veitch, Scotlandwell; 3. Gregor MacCormick, Appin.

8” Class: 1. Gregor MacCormick, Appin; 2. Jim Fleming, Fife; 3. Gavin Reid, Campbeltown.

10” Class: 1. David Veitch, Scotlandwell; 2. Ed Elder, 3. Grant MacDonald.

Trailing plough: 1. Morris Blacklaws, Carnoustie.

Best start: 1. David Veitch, Scotlandwell; 2. Gregor MacCormick, Appin.

Straightest: Willie Grieve, St Andrews.

Levellest: Morris Blacklaws, Carnoustie.

Ins and outs: Morris Blacklaws, Carnoustie.

Best finish: Willie Grieve, St Andrews.

Hardest lot: Tam MacMillan, Isle of Bute.

Special prizes: Furthest travelled female competitor: Sheena MacDougall, Bunessan, Isle of Mull. Highest placed local female competitor: Rhoda Campbell, Connel.