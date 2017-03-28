Station residents share their own page of history

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The recent history of Dalmally’s station building was explored alongside its distant past in a talk and tour on Friday March 17.

Liz Gaffney Whaite, a textile artist who lives and works in the station, hosted the event in association with Dalmally Historical Association.

She showed visitors the progress she and her husband Graham, a former roofer and plumber, have made in restoring the once-derelict site while facing the challenges of falling masonry, incoming water, wet rot, dry rot and woodworm.

The restoration has also provided physical clues about where things were and how they operated in the past, which helped the owners with another project – gathering and sharing stories and memories from those who remember the station building in its bustling earlier days.

Though fascinating work, Liz admits that working out what happened in the past is never easy.

‘A combination of questions is the best way to get to an answer,’ she said. ‘History is a lot of pieces of puzzles and we try and fit them together.’

If you have memories of Dalmally Station you would like to share, please contact info@heartfeltbyliz.com