Shiel Buses publishes its new timetable

Shiel Buses has published its new timetable after securing 12 Highland Council public transport contracts.

The new timetable will take effect from April 24.

The Fort William bus company will continue to run the Acharacle/Mallaig to Fort William via Lochailort service, Arisaig to Mallaig, Kilchoan to Fort William, Drimnin to Lochaline to Fort William, Treslaig to Fort William via Kinlocheil, and from Camusnagaul to Ardnamurchan High School.

In addition to these, Shiel has also taken over six contracts which were previously held by Stagecoach North of Scotland. Shiel buses will now also operate the service from Invergarry/Roy Bridge to Fort William, Fort William to Inverness (early morning and evening), Fort William to Plantation, Inverlochy to Claggan, Upper Achintore to

Lochaber High School, Upper Achintore Plantation to Caol (school journeys) and the Fort William school services.

Caol and Mallaig counillor Ben Thompson said it was fantastic to see a local company compete with a national one and win so many of the Highland Council contracts.

The full timetable can be found at http://www.shielbuses.co.uk.