Raasay pupils get ready for spring

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Raasay Primary School has planned a day of celebration later this month to welcome spring.

The school has a beautiful display of spring flowers all around the garden to welcome visitors and brighten things up as the winter months draw to a close.

Pupils have also been busy in the polytunnel, planting strawberries and other crops which they hope to enjoy later in the season.

The school has planned a polytunnel open afternoon to celebrate the success of the Raasay primary and nursery all-weather gardening project tomorrow (Friday March 31).