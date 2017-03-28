MPs recall terror attack on Westminster

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Highlands and Island MPs have spoken poignantly about police and security staff at Westminster, following the terror attack last Wednesday.

Offering condolences to the family and friends of those who died, Angus MacNeil and Brendan O’Hara explained what happened.

Mr MacNeil said: ‘The events of last Wednesday have affected everyone, not least our friends in the police who look after us every day.

‘Last Wednesday I was in the Chamber of the House of Commons when parliament was suspended and put into lockdown due to the ongoing incident outside.

‘The first half-hour or so was very concerning. We knew shots had been fired, but we didn’t know who had fired them and we didn’t know if more attacks would happen. It was shocking and very sad when we heard that people had lost their lives.

‘We knew quite early on that we were safe ourselves.’

Mr O’Hara added: ‘My thoughts and prayers are with those who died.

‘PC Keith Palmer’s courage and professionalism exemplified all of the security staff and police at Westminster, who do an absolutely superb job keeping all members and staff safe every day.

‘The fact that this incident was brought to an end so swiftly, before the attacker could make any progress into the Palace of Westminster simply proves how professional they are.

‘The UK and Scottish parliaments did exactly the right thing by honouring PC Palmer and the other victims of this attack as they did by getting straight back to work the next day, thereby sending a clear message to those who think that by bringing terror to the streets of London or any other city in the United Kingdom that they cannot divide us.’