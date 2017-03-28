Man, 79, jailed for flouting driving ban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A 79-year-old man caught driving after he had been banned for life was sentenced to six months in prison when he appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday (March 28).

Gordon Comrie was stopped by police on the A85 Oban to Tyndrum road on February 21. He was also charged with driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty.

Comrie, of Manager’s House, Woodhill, Blairgowrie, was living with a companion in Loch­awe village at the time of the incident.

While moving home to Lochawe some of his belongings had been left behind in Perthshire, and after becoming anxious Comrie said he had taken the car to retrieve his possessions.

He initially said his companion would have difficulty living alone but, later in the hearing, defence agent Kevin McGuiness confirmed Comrie’s partner was able to do so.

Sentencing Comrie, Sheriff Ruth Anderson QC said: ‘Given your record, there is no other recourse to the court than a custodial sentence for six months.

‘When you do get out of jail you will have a 10-year driving ban – but as you are already banned for life, I doubt that disqualification will mean much to you.’