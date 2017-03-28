It’s child play at Armadale port

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

29Generous staff and friends of Armadale port on the isle of Skye have created a new fun zone for children.

From furniture to toys and crayons to colourful decorations, staff at the port have sourced everything to create a colourful area within the port office.

The aim of the fun zone is for it to be enjoyed by youngsters, whether they are dropping in from the community or travelling on the ferry.

The project is the brainchild of port staff and, with support and input from manager Catherine Young, they have sourced all the decorations, which have all been laid out on an alphabet and counting jigsaw mat. Port assistants Gary Mahon and Sam Graham have been particularly involved in the venture.

The new furniture was handmade by Mallaig port assistant Colin Fisher and includes a table and benches decorated with sea creatures which were hand painted by Gary Mahon.

Assistant Sam said: ‘We thought we would like to brighten the office up for our young visitors, as well as those calling in from around our community. We collected toys and books from port staff and their friends and we have the fun new furniture, which was made especially for the space.

‘I think everyone’s really enjoying the bright area and our young visitors certainly seem to have given it the thumbs up. We’re incredibly grateful to Colin who made our amazing fun furniture and to Gary for his art work. It’s so cheerful and perfect for our place here beside the seaside. The children have great fun learning all about the different things they may see on the beach or in the water.

‘We had a busy season last year and are expecting this addition will be warmly welcomed by families who are travelling with us, as well as locals.’

Although the port doesn’t need any more toys, it would be grateful for any crayons, felt tip pens and paper. Anyone who can help should drop in at the port.