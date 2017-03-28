Husband and wife are ‘rescued’ after exchanging wedding vows

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Gairlochy couple had to be ‘rescued’ shortly after exchanging their wedding vows recently.

For Claire Shannon, 29, and Jamie Stevenson, 28, used a very unusual mode of transport for their wedding day -they had a recovery breakdown vehicle to take them between venues at their wedding on March 18.

The truck was part of the fleet of vehicles belonging to A.J.J. Stevenson Recovery, which is Jamie’s family’s business, which Claire also works for occasionally when help is needed.

Claire said: ‘It was Jamie’s idea. At first I thought ‘don’t be so stupid’ but the more and more I thought about it I thought it’s the family business and he drives it every day. It’s unusual and I thought why not?

The couple married in Jamie’s family home in Gairlochy and travelled in the recovery truck to their reception in the Alexandra Hotel, Fort William.

Claire, who grew up in Granton-on-Spey, said: ‘We didn’t want a big fancy wedding, we just wanted to be with family.

‘We had a marquee in my mother-in-law’s garden with spectacular views down Loch Lochy.

‘We’ve always lived in Gairlochy together. We started off in a caravan here and now we have three kids here. It’s home for us.’