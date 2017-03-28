High school pupils enjoy all night ‘locked in’ at Atlantis

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Around 125 Oban High School pupils were ‘trapped’ in Atlantis Leisure last Friday night for the 13th annual ‘lock in’.

To raise money for Hope2Oban (H2O), the S1 pupils spent a night in the leisure centre taking part in a number of activities. They were there from 9.30pm until 8am the following day.

They were able to play football, rugby, ping pong, giant Jenga, lacrosse and do arts and crafts, as well as being able to use the Atlantis facilities such as the gym and swimming pool.

Ben Pollock, sports development officer for Atlantis Leisure, said: ‘There were between 120 and 130 kids at this year’s lock in and I think there’s 150 kids in S1, so we got a good percentage.

‘It’s a highlight of S1 – if you speak to the kids, they all say it’s something they look forward to.

‘It was Ewen Munro’s idea. He has been doing it since the start. H20 organises the event and we help. The main idea came from Ewen to raise funds for H20.’

Alantis Leisure and H20 have a good partnership, Ben explained. ‘We love doing stuff together,’ he said.

The lock-in would not be possible if it were not for the H2O members and valiant volunteers, including high school teachers, who give up their time to help out and take classes at all hours of the night.