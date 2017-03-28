Fun and games at Caol spring fete

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Caol Primary School’s spring fete on Saturday March 25 was a great success, raising more than £3,400 to help pay for trips.

The event, organised by the Friends of Caol School committee, saw the hall brimming with parents, families and friends eager to sample crafts and homebaking.

Primary seven pupils kept younger children amused with a range of crafts including decorated tin can pots.

A raffle, with prizes including ‘pamper hampers’ also proved very popular, as did the face painting, Zumba and balloon sculptures.

Caira McKelvie, primary four, said: ‘The most fun part was playing on the bouncy castle.’

Kirsten Dodds, also primary four, said: ‘I enjoyed making crafts the most and I also played football.’

Several local businesses got involved. Sammy’s Fish and Chips made doughnuts, Lochaber Environmental Group brought their smoothie bike and Lochaber Beekeeping Association had a stall. Marine Harvest kindly sponsored the event.

Staff from the Co-op provided refreshments, including hot-dogs and ice-cream, as part of their work to help local communities.

Head teacher Mr Hamilton said: ‘We couldn’t have had a better day with the weather and we had a huge turnout.

‘It’s a great event for community participation and we have a huge number of businesses to thank including Sammy’s, LEG, Marine Harvest, the fire brigade, Fort William Bouncy Castle Hire and the Co-op who always support our activities.

‘Thank you as well to everyone who helped out and to Friends of Caol School who worked very hard to organise the event.’

Cheryl MacFarlane, a parent and friend of Caol school, said: ‘It’s been a great day. It was a nice experience holding it in the new school where we had lots of space and there was a great turnout. It was very successful.’