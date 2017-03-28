Fort court hears Caol cabbie acted ‘proportionately’ in rift

A taxi driver from Caol claimed he grabbed a man by the neck and pushed him against a wall in self-defence because ‘it only takes two seconds to stick the head in someone’.

In Fort William Justice of the Peace court on March 22, Robert Lawrie claimed he was assaulted by part-time taxi driver Jason Dieguno on March 12 2016, the day after Mr Lawrie buried his mother.

Mr Lawrie said he had gone to Ladbrokes on Kilmallie Road to place a bet. He saw Mr Dieguno and asked the cabbie why he had thrown his two sons out of his taxi the previous night. Mr Lawrie said without saying a word, Mr Dieguno got off his stool, grabbed him by the neck and slammed him against a wall, causing Mr Lawrie to hit his back off a shelf.

Solicitor Stephen Kennedy told the court Mr Dieguno admitted pushing Mr Lawrie but said it was in self-defence. The lawyer referred to Mr Lawrie’s testimony that he had been drinking from 3.30pm to midnight on the day of his mother’s funeral and had ‘a few drams’ when he woke.

Mr Kennedy stated: ‘You were drunk, you were angry about an incident the night before and, when you saw Dieguno the red mist came down.’

In his evidence, Mr Dieguno said Mr Lawrie asked him to go outside for a word but that he’d tried to ignore him. He wanted to stay in the betting shop because Lawrie ‘could have had anyone outside’.

He added: ‘I thought he was going to hit me so I tried to stop him. I’m 58 years old, I don’t want to get in any fights. Once I realised he’d hit something – he made a noise – I let him go.’

Justices of the Peace Alastair Gibson, Maureen Anderson and Steve Pimbrough found Mr Dieguno not guilty. Mr Gibson added: ‘You felt threatened and your response was proportionate.’