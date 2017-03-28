Double success for Jack Fraser at Lantra awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An aquaculture student from Caol has been awarded two Lantra Awards.

Jack Fraser, 22, won the Aquaculture Learner of the year and Modern Apprentice of the Year at the 15th Lantra Scotland Land-based and Aquaculture Learner of the Year Awards.

Jack is working towards SVQ level 2 and 3 in aquaculture through Inverness College UHI while working as an assistant manager at Marine Harvest’s Kingairloch site.

The awards recognise hard work and dedication, and Jack was nominated by his UHI assessor on the quality of his coursework.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in Dunblane on March 2 by farmer and TV presenter Adam Henson.

Jack said: ‘When they called out my name, I couldn’t believe it. I was pretty chuffed. It was quite a big event so I was delighted.’

Jack has also taken on an ambassadorial role, talking to the next generation about aquaculture career opportunities.

He said: ‘I have been to Lochaber High School encouraging pupils to take an interest in aquaculture. I’m giving pupils an insight into all aspects of the industry, not just fish farming.’