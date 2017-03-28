Cruise visitors receive five-star welcome in Fort William

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The sun shone as the Hebridean Princess became the first cruise liner to visit Fort William in 2017.

The luxury cruise sailed in on March 22 having journeyed around the Western Isles carrying 41 guests and crew.

The Hebridean Princess, which started life as a Caledonian MacBrayne car ferry and Royal Mail ship, arrived around 9am and left again early evening.

She is the first of seven cruise ships whose passengers will make use of the new pontoons this year with Boudicca returning on Wednesday May 10.

Sarah Kennedy, from Fort William Marina and Shoreline Company which installed the pontoons last year, said all the passengers were very impressed.

‘We were so happy that our guests had such a lovely arrival into Fort William,’ she added.

‘There were trips laid on for the passengers. They headed off to Glenfinnan in the morning and Glencoe in the afternoon and some went into town. I gave the captain honey and a candle made from Lochaber bees and he thanked me for sorting out the weather for them.

‘We are really excited about the next visits. We have learned from last year regarding the amount of volunteers we need and logistics of getting people off the boat and out the car park safely, and we are planning events hoping that everyone who comes ashore loves Fort William and they go and tell their friends to visit too.’