We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Cold weather in Scotland is different, it’s damp, it gets into your bones.

Living in a damp climate that hovers around the freezing temperatures is arguably the harshest cold to live in. This is for two reasons, water can absorb more heat than air, and it can do it faster. I’ve moved from Cambridge to Fort William to be in the mountains, and fortunately I work in the perfect business to stay warm when out and about. So here are my key points to beating the cold.

1. Be bold, start cold. When heading out on the hill. Starting the day with lots of layers on may seem nice, but give it 15 minutes and you will be hot and sweaty. At which point you will want to remove layers. You then lose lots of heat due to the sweat generated!

2. Synthetics are brilliant. Down insulation is great because it’s lightweight and warm, but if it gets wet it’s basically useless. Synthetics keep you warm even when wet and are far more durable.

3. Have thin layers, and lots of them. This way you can adapt what you are wearing according to smaller weather and temperature changes. Rather than having one big insulated waterproof where your options is on or off.

4. Extremities get cold first. When you get cold, blood is taken away from limbs and sent to your core. For that reason, good, gloves and good socks are essential!