Apply now for Gaelic course

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Applications from aspiring media professionals are now being accepted for the next BBC Gaelic apprenticeship programme.

Operated by BBC Scotland and Glasgow Kelvin College, the 2017/2018 course will be the second time the Gaelic apprenticeship has been offered alongside the BBC Scotland apprenticeship.

The successful candidate will be supported by MG ALBA and will work across Gaelic platforms including BBC ALBA and BBC Radio nan Gàidheal.

The candidate will gain experience in various departments including children’s, news gathering, factual and sport.

To apply for the apprenticeship, visit http://www.bbc.co.uk/careers.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday April 18.