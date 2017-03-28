An Comunn Gàidhealach welcomes new president

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Times columnist Allan Campbell has been named as the new president of An Comunn Gaidhealach.

Mr Campbell, who is originally from the Isle of Skye and now lives in Inverness, has been involved with An Comunn Gàidhealach and the Royal National Mòd for many years and has served as a director of the organisation for the past eight years.

He follows in the footsteps of John Macleod, who has stepped aside from the role after 10 years.

Mr Campbell, speaking following the AGM of An Comunn Gàidhealach in Lochaber, said: ‘I would like to thank John Macleod for his work over the past decade.

‘The role of president of An Comunn Gàidhealach will be both challenging and, hopefully, fulfilling.

‘I do not underestimate the challenges, but I also recognise the opportunities that we are now presented with through Gaelic-medium education and the arts.

‘The supporting infrastructure is now in place and we can help to move the re-emergence of our language, music and culture forward over the coming years. We will strive to fulfill the aspirations outlined in the National Gaelic Plan.

‘I look forward to shaping An Comunn Gàidhealach in the years to come.’

In addition, at the AGM, Janet Macdonald stepped down as the Mòd director. The role is the key position liaising between the staff of An Comunn Gàidhealach and the communities that support the Royal National Mòd.

Mr Campbell paid tribute to Ms Macdonald, saying that he recognised the power of work that she had undertaken for more than a decade.

‘Janet has been the driving force behind the smooth running of the huge event that the Royal National Mòd has now become. She has brought a quiet authority and a meticulous attention to detail to the whole event.

‘Her ability to work with everyone in high-pressure competitive situations has defined the external perception of the event and we are grateful for her support. We hope that Janet will remain in our midst over the next years to help assure, and direct us, when assurance and direction are needed.’