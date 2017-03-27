There is a new sheriff in town

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new sheriff has been appointed in Fort William after an absence of almost a year.

Eilidh MacDonald has been appointed to the Sheriffdom of Grampian, Highland and Islands by Her Majesty the Queen following a recommendation from the First Minister. Ms MacDonald will be based at Fort William Sheriff Court.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made her recommendation for appointment on the basis of a report by the Judicial Appointments Board for Scotland.

Ms MacDonald is a graduate of the University of Dundee. Following a traineeship with Macleod & MacCallum Solicitors, Ms MacDonald became a senior legal assistant with Forrest & Co in 1998 and then a partner with Simpson MacDonald Solicitors in 1999. She has been the head of office and solicitor for the Public Defence Solicitor’s Office in Inverness since 2004 and a fee paid judge for the First Tier Tribunal, Social Entitlement Chamber since 2013.

Patrick Hughes has been appointed to the Sheriffdom of North Strathclyde, to be based at Oban Sheriff Court.

An advert was posted on the judicial appointment board’s (JAB) website on October 26 inviting applications from people wishing to be considered for the role in Fort William Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Richard Davidson, who was described as a ‘colourful character’, held the position from February 2014 but he has not presided over a case since May 2016.

The Oban Times contacted JAB last November to find out why the position had been idle for so long and was told a review had been carried out following Sheriff Davidson’s retirement last May where it was deemed beneficial to recruit for a full-time position at Fort William Sheriff Court so that the post holder could also cover Portree and other courts in the Highlands, as required.