Sun shines on Craignish fundraiser

It was a glorious day last Saturday for the 18th Boat Jumble and Car Boot sale in Craignish Village Hall.

More than 200 bargain hunters travelled from as far afield as Musselburgh and Ayrshire to browse through the many bargains on offer.

The event was slightly smaller than in previous years due to some last minute cancellations, but even so there were 20 pitches in the hall and car park, and customers were seen leaving with some ‘really useful’ bits for their boats as well as guitars, bicycles and the Youth Group’s delicious cakes.

At the end of the day Craignish Community Company (C3) had taken more than £1,000 which, even when expenses are deducted, will go a long way to covering the organisation’s running costs for a year.

The event could not take place without great local support and C3 is very grateful to all those who helped and also to those businesses and individuals who donated raffle prizes.