Oban lifeboat launches to assist diver

Oban Lifeboat launched on service early yesterday, Sunday March 26, to assist a diver suffering from the bends.

The Mora Edith MacDonald was called out at 7.25am, at the request of Stornoway Coastguard, to evacuate a diver showing signs of decompression sickness from Loch Aline.

The volunteer crew departed Oban, making best speed towards Loch Aline, arriving on scene at the pontoons by 8.08am.

Following a hand over from the doctor, the casualty was taken on board the lifeboat for the journey back to Oban.

The lifeboat arrived back alongside the berth by 9.05am where the casualty was transferred into the care of paramedics.

Oban lifeboat was then refuelled and made ready for service again.