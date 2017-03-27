Beavers are award-winning success story

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The successful reintroduction of Eurasian beavers to Scotland has been voted ‘Wildlife Success Story of the Year’ in the 2017 BBC Countryfile magazine awards.

The species was the winner of a public vote and the award has been welcomed by the Scottish Wildlife Trust and Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, partners in the five-year Scottish Beaver Trial.

In November last year, the Scottish Government announced that the species would be formally recognised as a native species after being hunted to extinction 400 years ago.

Susan Davies, director of conservation at the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: ‘The reintroduction of beavers to our lochs and rivers is a true success story, a milestone for conservation, and a huge opportunity for restoring important habitats. I’d like to thank the thousands of people who gave the species their support and helped beavers to win this important award.’

Barbara Smith, Chief Executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: ‘We’re delighted to see the return of beavers recognised by readers of BBC Countryfile magazine and the wider public.

‘This award is another example of the continued public support for beavers both in Knapdale and across the country. This is vital if the species is to re-establish itself across much of its former range in Scotland and further afield.’