Oban fashion show

A fashion show raising money for Oban and Lorn Dementia Support Group will be held at McCaig’s Warehouse on Thursday March 30 at 7pm.

The show, featuring new season men and women’s clothing, will be hosted by Chalmers of Oban, the Edinburgh Woollen Mill and McCaig’s Warehouse, and tickets cost £6.