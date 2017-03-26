Glasgow Letter with Robert Robertson

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Early Sunday Evenings in the Park Bar

Music in The Park Bar on Sundays has been starting earlier recently. The pub has put on music between 5pm and 8pm a couple of Sundays in the last few months – and the new time has been a great success.

I played at 5pm last Sunday for the first time to a nice crowd who were all relaxed in the knowledge that they could listen to music for three hours and still get home at a reasonable time to prepare for work the following morning. Having said that, there were a few well-known characters whose good intentions to head home early after the music fell by the wayside after ‘the minutes winged their way with pleasure’, as Robert Burns would have said, amongst the drams, music, and good craic.

This will be not be happening every Sunday – the music will still mostly begin at the usual time of 9.30pm – but keep an eye on The Pub Scene section of the Glasgow Letter where now and again I will write confirm the start time of 5pm.

Beware J20!

A word of warning: always be aware of packs of J20 Raspberry and Cranberry juice! The bottles are far from secure within the cardboard packaging.

On a recent trip to Tesco on Dumbarton Road, I picked up a four-pack from the shelf only for all four bottles to slide out of the cardboard and smash all over the floor. Carnage ensued as innocent shoppers turned the corner and howled in horror as they jumped to the conclusion that the red liquid all over the floor, littered with smashed glass, was in fact blood.

I spent the next few minutes assuring everyone that it was only sugary juice and that the assistant would be along presently to mop it all up.

When he arrived, I offered to pay for the bottles. He looked at me inquisitively and asked: “why would you be expected to pay for it?”

I hesitated and told him that I was always brought up to pay for things that were broken in shops. His response was immediate, witty, and typically Glaswegian: “Well you obviously weren’t brought up around here, pal!”

What’s On

Friday March 31: The Glasgow Uist and Barra Association Ceilidh Dance in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Friday April 28: The Glasgow Uist and Barra Association Ceilidh Dance in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Saturday April 29: The Glasgow Skye Association Annual Spring Concert (Wee Skye), in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Thursday May 11: Comunn-an-Taobh-an-Iar Annual General Meeting in the Ellangowan Social Club, Milngavie.

Friday May 26: The Uist and Barra Association Annual General Meeting in Lourdes Secondary School.

Wednesday June 7: The Glasgow Skye Association Annual General Meeting in Partick Burgh Hall.

Friday June 9: The Glasgow Skye Association End of Session Social in the Redhurst Hotel, Giffnock.

Pub Scene

Park Bar

Friday March 24:

Saturday March 25:

Sunday March 26:

Islay Inn

Friday March 24: Parting Glass.

Saturday March 25: Black Velvet.