CalMac ‘eejits’ ad wins award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

CalMac’s ‘The Two Eejits’ adverts, their first aimed at a younger ‘millennial’ audience, have led to a rise in West Coast tourists and scooped a Travel Marketing Award in London.

The four innovative short films, which were devised by The Lane Agency in Edinburgh, ‘faced head-on perceived issues of bad weather and the lack of anything to do’, Calmac explained, ‘with plenty ideas for great adventures regardless of rain, hail, sleet, snow or anything else the notoriously fickle West Coast weather gods can dredge up’.

CalMac’s own representative – a Harris Tweed clad puppet called Brian (with an ‘i’) Ferry – endured a ‘long-suffering voyage’ alongside the eejits, played by the BAFTA Scotland-nominated Something Something duo of Ian Greenhill and Jordan Laird, as they get to grips with Scotland’s west coast.

A CalMac spokesperson added that the duo’s well-crafted antics did make an impact, generating both an online chatter profile and a rise in customers deciding to jump on board.

The spokesperson said: ‘The company was aware from the outset that the series would not appeal to everyone, but was satisfied that the change in approach with its sometimes irreverent humour would strike a chord with its target demographic.’