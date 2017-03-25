New app helps farmers to reduce paperwork

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Farmers attending this year’s Dairy Expo in Carlisle earlier this month (March) were invited to a free trial of farm management app, Herdwatch.

The app is a herd management tool that allows offline data to be entered throughout the day from a phone or tablet. It is currently used by more than 5,500 farmers in Ireland and a rapidly growing number in the UK.

Stephen Hastwell is a dairy farmer from Cumbria who has recently subscribed to Herdwatch. He said: ‘I was on the lookout for something that would be easy to use and that would alleviate my paperwork burden. I had never even downloaded an app before but I found the month’s free trial an ideal way to make the plunge.

‘I love the fact it’s fully mobile and it allows me to record events on the farm as they happen. For example, if I treat an animal, I can record that straight onto my phone. That is automatically put into a report that is sufficient for my farm audits. I do not need to put pen to paper. It’s incredibly handy and saves me a lot of time.’

James Greevy, from Herdwatch, added: ‘I believe the success of this system is in its simplicity. It is easy to use, practical and yet provides comprehensive records that are fully compliant with quality assurance schemes.

‘Daily tasks such as calf registration and cattle movements take seconds, and can save up to two hours every week from reduced paperwork.’

For more information go to www.herdwatch.co.uk.