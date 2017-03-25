Mànran’s Touring Tales part two

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

That’s another week completed on our German Irish Heartbeat tour and I have to say it’s flown by.

We started the week in Eisleben (the birthplace of Martin Luther) and a sold-out show in the local theatre. This is a town we’d visited and had a ball in two years previously and it certainly did not disappoint this time around. We were once again staying in a hotel two doors up the road from Luther’s gebursthaus (birth-house), just the other side of a distinctly un-Lutheran cocktail bar.

On our last visit, this had been the scene of that tour’s biggest hò-rò gheallaidh as Scottish and Irish tunes blasted long into the night with legendary Irish accordion virtuoso Dermot Byrne leading the charge. Keen to emulate past glories, we knuckled-down to the task in hand and set about enjoying a couple of post-gig Piña Coladas over a few tunes and songs with the rest of the touring party.

If we were struggling to keep up with the heroics of our younger selves, timely reinforcement arrived when Gary Innes received some fantastic news from home: he’d become an uncle for the second time! Cue bubbles, tears of joy and celebratory tunes till well past the usual closing time of a cocktail bar in a provincial German town on a Monday night.

‘See you next year but not before!,’ cried the clearly exhausted barman (delighted with the unexpected windfall but quite glad to see the back of Celtic musicians for a while) as we made the short but increasingly hazy walk back to the hotel.

One of the downsides of the touring life is that you quite often miss out on important moments in the lives of your family and friends but, thankfully, modern technology does help to keep you that little bit closer to home and ensures you can give the celebrations a good shot when the moment dictates.

Next stop was Cuxhaven in the Northwest of the country. Between 1900 and 1969, this was where millions of emigrants would have taken their last steps on European soil before setting-sail for a new life in North America.

Our gig here took place in the Hamburg American Line’s former ocean-liner terminal: a complex of large, vaulted halls situated beside a now disused railway line on the docks. It was as though the walls were still ringing with the desperate hopes, dreams and trepidations of those leaving their homelands – a truly memorable concert and venue.

The week then took a turn for the arduous as we began a series of gigs literally zig-zagging daily across the full width of the country – a real treat if you’ve got a penchant for motorways or you’re into lorry-spotting but otherwise a bit dull. We would always try to avoid this kind of 6-hour-plus journey on a gig-day but sometimes things don’t quite fall into the order you’d like them too and there’s nothing for it but to buckle-up and get on with it.

The boys have developed a variety of coping mechanisms for these long days on the road. Gary can often be found watching a film on his tablet; Mark likes to catch up with any football highlights he may have missed; Ross is more likely to be found listening to his favoured album of the moment; Craig floats between watching films and trying to wind me up; I like to write articles for the Oban Times; and Ryan is the number one man you want to have sitting beside whoever’s driving to keep the chat going, unless he falls asleep! If the Corkman wanders off to his favoured corner of the Land of Nod then even a pipe chanter blasted directly into his ear-hole won’t retrieve him – believe us: we’ve tried.

Friday was a big day for Ryan and his fellow Irish folk on the tour (the Bernie Pháid Band & the Armagh Rhymers): St. Patrick’s Day.

We celebrated the day with a concert in Wilhelmshaven – back once more in the Northwest – and tried to get into the spirit of the thing as best we could, bedecked all in green including a fetching luminous green vest I presented to Ryan just before the gig. Fair play to him: he took to it with very little external encouragement and was soon proclaiming himself ‘The Hardest Man in Ireland’. Let’s hope he doesn’t have to back-up that boast anytime soon.

Now, before signing off on last week’s column, I left you on the bombshell that St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland, may have had his roots in Lochaber. I’ve been known to appropriate famous persons and achievements for Lochaber in the past but this one may even have a grain of truth in it. One theory has it that the young St. Patrick (“Pat” as he was known then) was born and raised in Banavie around 389 AD, his father being a tax collector for the Romans who had invaded the West Highlands at that time. Of course, no one on the tour believes a word of this – perhaps I lost them when I suggested that the shed in the garden of our old house in Banavie may have been St. Pat’s former residence…

Furthermore, after a brief bit of googling, it transpires that – far from being a bombshell – the news of St. Patrick’s Lochaber roots had previously been published amongst these very pages back in 1948! Must try harder next week. Onwards to Bavaria!