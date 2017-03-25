Council duo retire after 63 years of dedicated service
Two Argyll and Bute Council workers Graham Stone, left, technical officer for Oban and the Isles for 25 years, and Kenny MacDonald, right, a roadman/driver with 38 year service, were presented with a quaich and gifts from colleagues by Callum Robertson, performance manager with the council, on their retirement recently.